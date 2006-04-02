Saturday 8 November 2025

Letter to the editor: new influence on the block

2 April 2006

For so long, pharmaceutical companies have had to focus their sales efforts on only one sector of the medical profession - the doctor. Now, with the changing emphasis on improving long-term primary care, both nurses and pharmacists are becoming important factors of the influence network. And, while some companies are beginning to address nurse prescribers, they continue to ignore the role of the pharmacist.

For the first time, [in the UK] the Primary Care Trust is now responsible for the pharmacy and pharmacists are taking a more central role in advising on formulary decision making. And the PCTs are waking up to the valuable insight pharmacists can offer - most notably into the dangers of drug interdependency.

Furthermore, proactive pharmacists are now working closely with surgery general practitioners to review prescribing habits and develop a consistent formulary across the practice. There is growing evidence that the result of such reviews is speeding up the adoption of generics, enabling the practice to reduce costs.

