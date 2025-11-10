Leukine Recommendation

- Immunex' GM-CSF product Leukine (sargramostim) should be approved for use after induction chemotherapy in patients with acute myelogenous leukemia, according to an FDA advisory panel. The agency's committee also recommended approval of the product in allogeneic bone marrow transplant patients. If Leukine is approved for AML it will become the first growth factor product to gain this indication. Leukine was first approved in the USA in 1991 for use following autologous BMT.