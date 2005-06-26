Lexicon enters R&D accord with XOMA

Lexicon Genetics and fellow US drugmaker XOMA have formed a collaboration to jointly develop and commercialize antibody drugs for targets discovered by the former. The partnership is intended to combine Lexicon's target discovery and biotherapeutics capabilities with XOMA's antibody-generation, process development and manufacturing expertise to accelerate the production and commercialization of novel therapeutic antibodies. During the three-year initial term, Lexicon will submit targets from its Genome 5000 program. XOMA will generate or engineer antibodies using phage display libraries and its proprietary Human Engineering technology. Costs and profits will be allocated 65% to Lexicon and 35% to XOMA and the latter will have principal responsibility for manufacturing antibodies for use in trials.