A privately held biopharmaceutical company based in the United States. Its development and planned commercialization activities are oriented toward major lipid-management markets, with regional arrangements in place for China and partner-seeking stated for Europe.

Founding and History

LIB Therapeutics was founded in 2015 to develop a next-generation PCSK9 inhibitor intended to support large, sustained LDL cholesterol reduction with a once-monthly regimen. In December 2025, the company reported U.S. regulatory approval for its lead product, marking a transition from late-stage development to a commercial-stage profile.

Therapy Areas and Focus

LIB Therapeutics focuses on cardiovascular risk reduction through lipid lowering. The primary target populations are adults with hypercholesterolemia, including patients with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia and individuals who remain above LDL-C goals despite background lipid-lowering therapy.

Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company’s lead product is lerodalcibep-liga, a PCSK9 inhibitor engineered as a small binding protein fused to human serum albumin to extend half-life. The product is positioned as a once-monthly subcutaneous injection with emphasis on convenience features such as small injection volume and room-temperature stability.

Key Personnel

Evan Stein, MD, PhD is Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Scientific Officer. The leadership team includes executives overseeing operations, commercial, business development, legal, and CMC functions, supported by an independent board.

Strategic Partnerships

LIB Therapeutics has disclosed a territorial arrangement in which Hasten holds rights to develop and commercialize lerodalcibep in China and is responsible for regulatory activities in that region. The company has also indicated it is evaluating regional partnering options for Europe.

What is LIB Therapeutics’ core science and biotech platform?

LIB Therapeutics is focused on PCSK9 inhibition for LDL-C lowering, using an engineered protein format designed to extend dosing interval while maintaining LDL-C reduction.

What diseases and therapeutic areas does LIB Therapeutics focus on?

The company targets hypercholesterolemia as a modifiable driver of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease risk, including genetically driven dyslipidemia such as familial hypercholesterolemia.

What programs and products are in LIB Therapeutics’ clinical pipeline?

LIB Therapeutics’ development has centered on lerodalcibep-liga, branded as LEROCHOL in the United States. The approval was supported by a global Phase III program, LIBerate, enrolling more than 2,900 patients across cardiovascular risk groups and familial hypercholesterolemia subpopulations, with longer-term dosing evaluated in an extension study.

What is the latest company news and recent LIB Therapeutics events?

In December 2025, LIB Therapeutics reported U.S. FDA approval of LEROCHOL for adults with elevated LDL cholesterol, including patients with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. The company stated U.S. availability is planned for spring 2026 and that a European marketing authorization application has been submitted.

What clinical trial data and results has LIB Therapeutics announced?

In connection with the U.S. approval, LIB Therapeutics described sustained LDL-C reductions reported in its Phase III program, with tolerability characterized primarily by common events typical of injectable lipid therapies, including injection-site reactions.

What are LIB Therapeutics’ regulatory interactions and upcoming milestones?

Near-term milestones are centered on U.S. launch execution following the December 2025 approval and continuation of regulatory review outside the U.S., including the company’s stated European filing and additional market submissions.

Who comprises LIB Therapeutics’ leadership team and what is their track record?

The company is led by its founder-CEO, with an executive team spanning clinical development support functions, manufacturing readiness, commercial planning, and legal/business operations, consistent with a transition from late-stage development into commercialization.