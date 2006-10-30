LibraGen and Sanofi-Aventis sign collaboration accord

French company LibraGen, a bacterial diversity-based process and discovery specialist, says that it has established a partnership with drug major Sanofi-Aventis, which will focus on the discovery of new compounds derived from its range of non-culturable microorganisms.

Under the terms of the deal, LibraGen will transfer samples of existing non-culturable organisms, and extracted active compounds, for inclusion in Sanofi-Aventis' library. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.