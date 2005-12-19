Licensing pivotal to pharma industry evolving strategies

In-licensed products generated $45.4 billion revenues for the top 25 pharmaceutical companies over the last 10 years, says consulting group Wood Mackenzie, which forecasts that this figure will grow to $72.6 billion by 2009. Representing a compound annual growth rate of 10%, compared to a CAGR for total revenues of just 5%, this highlights the growing importance of licensed products to the revenue growth of large drugmakers, it points out.
The USA continues to be the prime source of products, accounting for 48% of all drug licensing deals over the last 10 years by the group. Almost 70% of these agreements are with biotechnology companies - a reflection of the increasing maturity of the sector and its importance as a source of innovation for the larger companies.
European majors now more active
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze