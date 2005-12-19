Licensing pivotal to pharma industry evolving strategies

In-licensed products generated $45.4 billion revenues for the top 25 pharmaceutical companies over the last 10 years, says consulting group Wood Mackenzie, which forecasts that this figure will grow to $72.6 billion by 2009. Representing a compound annual growth rate of 10%, compared to a CAGR for total revenues of just 5%, this highlights the growing importance of licensed products to the revenue growth of large drugmakers, it points out.

The USA continues to be the prime source of products, accounting for 48% of all drug licensing deals over the last 10 years by the group. Almost 70% of these agreements are with biotechnology companies - a reflection of the increasing maturity of the sector and its importance as a source of innovation for the larger companies.

European majors now more active