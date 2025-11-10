Lidak Gets US Patents For Immune-System Tests

Lidak Pharmaceuticals, which specializes in the development of therapeutics against virally-caused diseases, inflammatory disorders and cancer, has been granted a notice of allowance for a US patent on its Severe Combined ImmunoDeficiency (SCID) mouse model and similar notices for its free fatty acid assay.

The mouse model creates a functional immune system in mice which have a genetic defect known as severe combined immunodeficiency by reconstituting the mice with human blood cells. The model enables the study of diseases of the human immune system, including AIDS and cancer, as well as the testing of new compounds and therapies which target those diseases.

The California, USA-based company's assay allows researchers and clinicians to determine levels of unbound FFD in human serum by previously unavailable methodology. Lidak's primary focus is currently on the commercialization of n-docosanol 10% cream as a treatment for herpes and other indications. The firm is involved in Phase III trials with topical Lidakol for the treatment of oral herpes.