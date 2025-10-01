Lidak Pharma: Lidakol trial news

- Lidak Pharmaceuticals has begun Phase II clinical trials of Lidakol (n-docosanol 10% cream) in patients with AIDS-related Kaposi's sarcoma or Molluscum contagiosum, a viral infection resulting in wart-like skin lesions which is currently only treated with surgery. Lidakol exhibits cell growth-inhibiting properties as well as broad-spectrum antiviral activity. The rationale for its use in KS is that this tumor has been linked to infection with human herpes virus-8. Two trials, one in KS and one in MC patients, will be conducted at the St Vincent Medical Center in Los Angeles, USA.
