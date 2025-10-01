Lidakol Trials Results Disappoint

- Initial results from a Phase III trial of Lidak Pharmaceuticals' Lidakol (n-docosanol) cream for oral herpes have indicated no difference between the product and placebo in time to lesion healing - five days in both cases. The trial was conducted jointly with European licensee Yamanouchi Europe BV. The company suggested that the poor result may be due to an unexpected activity of the control substance, which contained all the components of Lidakol, except that n-docosanol was replaced by a compound with a similar consistency. Lidak now feels it will have to conduct a further study before it could file for approval of Lidakol.