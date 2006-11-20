LifeCycle Pharma flotation over-subscribed six-fold

Danish firm LifeCycle Pharma's flotation of 11 million shares of nominal 1.00 Danish kroner each has met with strong investor support at home and abroad, and has resulted in the offering being more than six times over-subscribed, the company, a spin-off from Lundbeck, revealed in a statement to the Copenhagen Stock Exchange.
The offer price was 44.00 kroner per share, based on which and the share capital subscribed gross proceeds amount to 484.0 million kroner ($82.5 million).
Commenting, LifeCycle chief executive Flemming Ornskov said: "we have not only secured necessary financing for the next few years, but also been able to attract a strong and varied institutional and private investor base."
