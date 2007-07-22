LifeCycle to initiate Ph II LCP-AtorFen trial

Danish drugmaker Lifecycle Pharma AS has announced plans to initiate a Phase II trial of LCP-AtorFen, a fixed-dose combination of atorvastatin and fenofibrate, in the treatment of high cholesterol.

The firm explained that the 12-week program would compare its product with both Lipitor (atorvastatin; manufactured by Pfizer) and Tricor (fenofibrate; made by Irish drugmaker Elan) in around 200 patients suffering from mixed dyslipidemia. On completion of the initial three-month treatment period, participants will be assessed in a 12-month open-label observation period.

Michael Beckert, LifeCycle's chief medical officer, said that the results of the trial would provide guidance for Phase III development of the drug.