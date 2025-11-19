Lifegroup Discovers ALIA Receptor

Lifegroup of Italy has identified a receptor which is central to the firm's autacoid local inflammation antagonism (ALIA) technology. The discovery could lead to a novel series of pharmacological anti-inflammatory agents. The work is published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (1995: 92 (8) 3376-3380).
The ALIA mechanism, first identified three years ago by Lifegroup researchers, results in down-regulation of mast cell activity, and is an endogenous pathway for the control of mast cell activation, says the organization. Mast cells are present in most tissues and play a multifunctional role in tissue defence mechanisms. From this early work, Lifegroup went on to characterize a series of lipid-based compounds, N-acyl-amides, which are involved in this down-regulation and have potential as anti-inflammatory and immunodulating agents.
New Receptor And Ligand Proposed The new receptor is identical to the peripheral subtype of the cannabinoid receptor (CB2), and can be considered a breakthrough because "for the first time, a functional significance can be attributed to the peripheral subtype." The link goes some way to separating some of the medically desirable effects of cannabis, ie its anti-inflammatory, analgesic and antiemetic properties, which are presumably mediated through the peripheral receptor subtype, from its unwanted psychotropic and behavioral effects, mediated through the central subtype (CB1).
