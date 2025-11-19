Ligand/Allergan Start ALRT1057 Trials

Allergan and Ligand have started a Phase IIb clinical trials program for ALRT1057, an orally-active 9-cis-retinoic acid-based anticancer drug. In addition, the two companies are to dissolve their joint venture agreement and transfer the development of the drug (and all other retinoids in research) to a newly-formed company, Allergan Ligand Retinoid Therapeutics (see page 7).

A total of 10 Phase IIb trials will be carried out, for the following indications: non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; renal cell carcinoma (two studies of ALRT1057 plus interferon alpha); squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (plus cisplatin); ovarian cancer (plus cisplatin); Kaposi's sarcoma; hormone refractory prostate cancer; acute promyelocytic leukemia; and multiple myeloma.

A Phase I/II study, presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting in Los Angeles, indicated that ALRT1057 had excellent bioavailability, with the principal dose-limiting toxicity being headache.