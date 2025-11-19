Ligand/Allergan Start ALRT1057 Trials

Allergan and Ligand have started a Phase IIb clinical trials program for ALRT1057, an orally-active 9-cis-retinoic acid-based anticancer drug. In addition, the two companies are to dissolve their joint venture agreement and transfer the development of the drug (and all other retinoids in research) to a newly-formed company, Allergan Ligand Retinoid Therapeutics (see page 7).
A total of 10 Phase IIb trials will be carried out, for the following indications: non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; renal cell carcinoma (two studies of ALRT1057 plus interferon alpha); squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (plus cisplatin); ovarian cancer (plus cisplatin); Kaposi's sarcoma; hormone refractory prostate cancer; acute promyelocytic leukemia; and multiple myeloma.
A Phase I/II study, presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting in Los Angeles, indicated that ALRT1057 had excellent bioavailability, with the principal dose-limiting toxicity being headache.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze