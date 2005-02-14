Ligand confirms Pfizer's sNDA for lasofoxifene

Ligand Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that fellow USA-based drug giant Pfizer filed a supplemental New Drug Application with the US Food and Drug Administration for the use of lasofoxifene as a therapy for vaginal atrophy in December 2004.

This follows an earlier NDA filing by Pfizer last year for use of the agent, a selective estrogen receptor modulator, for the prevention of osteoporosis (Marketletter September 27, 2004). Analysts have forecast peak annual sales of the drug to reach $1.0 billion for this indication alone, so any additional use will significantly extend its market potential.