Ligand due $1.6M from Eli Lilly for LY674

Shares in San Diego, California, USA-based Ligand Pharmaceuticals closed up 4% at $8.0 on July 14, following the news of a $1.6 million milestone payment from US drug major Eli Lilly.
The payment was triggered by the progression of LY674, the companies' novel peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor modulator, which regulates lipid and glucose homeostasis, into Phase II evaluation for the treatment of atherosclerosis.
The firms entered a collaboration in 1997, under which Ligand received research funding from Lilly for candidates to be developed by the latter group. Commenting on the partnership's success to date, Andres Negro-Vilar, Ligand's executive vice president for R&D and chief scientific officer, noted: "we have developed a broad platform of compounds with distinct receptor specificity and tissue selectivity, allowing us to bring to the clinic products with enhanced activity and broader therapeutic profiles for the treatment of atherosclerosis, dyslipidemias and associated cardiovascular disorders, as well as type 2 diabetes."
