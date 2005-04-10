Ligand earns $1.5 million milestone

USA-based Ligand Pharmaceuticals has earned a $1.5 million milestone payment due to the submission of an Investigational New Drug application to the US Food and Drug Administration, by TAP Pharmaceuticals, to evaluate the candidate LGD2941 for osteoporosis and frailty. The agent is a selective androgen receptor modulator developed by the two firms.
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