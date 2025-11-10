Ligand Gains Further Investment From Sankyo

Japanese pharmaceutical firm Sankyo is investing $1.5 million in the US company Ligand Pharmaceuticals as part of the ongoing research collaboration between Sankyo and Ligand's wholly-owned subsidiary, Glycomed, regarding discovery and development of anti-inflammatory human therapeutics based on cell adhesion modulators. Ligand has also received investment recently from the US company Abbott (Marketletter September 18).

Sankyo entered into a long-term agreement with Glycomed under which Sankyo received marketing rights in Japan and the Far East for cell adhesion modulating products resulting from the collaboration. Glycomed has rights in North America, Europe and the rest of the world.

"We are pleased with the solidification of this important collaboration with one of Japan's largest and most respected pharmaceutical companies, which expands our strategic alliance base to seven major global pharmaceutical companies," commented David Robinson, president and chief executive at Ligand.