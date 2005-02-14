Ligand gets $1.0M from GSK on Ph II trial start

Shares in the USA's Ligand Pharmaceuticals rose 3.7% to close at $10.93 on February 7 after the firm said it has received $1.0 million from UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline on the initiation of Phase II trials of SB-497115.

The agent is an oral, small-molecule drug that mimics thrombopoietin, a protein factor that promotes growth and blood platelet production, which GSK is evaluating in patients with chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia and in thrombocytopenia associated with various disease states.