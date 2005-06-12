Ligand gets $2.0M milestone from GSK

San Diego, California, USA-based Ligand Pharmaceuticals has filed an Investigational New Drug application with the US Food and Drug Administration for the potential clotting agent SB-559448, triggering a $2.0 million milestone payment from UK drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline under the terms of the groups' collaboration, initially entered in 1995.
The small-molecule agent mimics the activity of thrombopoietin, which promotes growth and production of blood platelets. If the drug makes it to market, Ligand could receive additional milestone payments and double-digit royalties on product sales, the firm noted.
