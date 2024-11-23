Ligand/Lilly Alliance Gets Underway

Ligand Pharmaceuticals and Eli Lilly have announced the initiation of ametabolic disease collaboration (Marketletter November 3). The closing of the transaction had been contingent upon the successful completion of Lig-and's purchase of outstanding shares in Allergan Ligand Retinoid Therapeutics (page 28). Principal features of the $174 million package include Ligand receiving $12.5 million in upfront milestones, and up to $75 million in additional milestone payments paid over eight years assuming successful development of Targretin (LG-D1069), the oral antidiabetic.
