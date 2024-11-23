Ligand Pharma Release Promising Results Of Phase I Retinoid Therapy

- Ligand Pharmaceuticals has released preclinical results of its retinoid therapy, Tagretin (LGD-1069). The study shows it may be useful in the treatment of Type II diabetes as it significantly reduces blood glucose, triglyceride and insulin levels, and in the treatment and prevention of breast cancer, as in animal models it was equally efficacious to tamoxifen in reducing tumor frequency, without the weight loss side effects.
