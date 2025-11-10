Ligand Retinoids Launch Double Assault On Kaposi's Sarcoma

Intracellular receptor specialist Ligand Pharmaceuticals is starting to see positive results from its anticancer program with the presentation of two sets of encouraging data for its retinoid drugs LGD1069 (developed in-house) and ALRT 1057 (developed by its joint-venture firm Allergan Retinoid Therapeutics), in patients with Kaposi's sarcoma.

The most advanced product, ALRT1057 Topical (synthesized 9-cis-retinoic acid), has been able to induce a partial or complete remission in one or more treated lesions in 65% of 20 patients with AIDS-related KS. Data are available on the first 20 of 44 patients in a Phase II trial, who had received at least two months' treatment with the drug and were not on any other anti-KS therapy.

Of 59 treated lesions, 44% showed a complete or partial response to treatment; complete responses (absence of detectable disease for at least four weeks) were 7% in drug-treated lesions versus none in untreated control lesions, while partial responses (generally flattening of the lesion) were seen in 37% and 5%, respectively. The drug was well-tolerated and there was no evidence of systemic absorption, according to Ligand. In addition, ALRT1057 Oral is being developed in Phase II trials for various cancers, including renal cell carcinoma (in combination with interferon alpha), KS, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, ovarian cancer, prostate cancer and acute promyelocytic leukemia. The drug will also be evaluated by the US National Institutes of Health to boost CD4 cell levels in HIV-infected individuals. Both the oral and topical forms of the drug will enter cancer trials in Europe later this year, and trials in psoriasis began in the USA this month.