Ligand's Tagretin Sees 43% Response Rate In Cancer

- In a Phase I/II dose-escalating study with Ligand Pharmaceutical'sretinoid therapy Targretin topical gel (LGD1069), 43% of patients with cutaneous T cell lymphoma saw a response. The median time to first response was 12 weeks, with a median response duration of 27 weeks. An oral version of Targretin is in Phase II and II/III studies in advanced lung, head and neck and kidney cancer and Kaposi's sarcoma.
