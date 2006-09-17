Ligand sells oncology line to Eisai and Avinza to King for total $518M

San Diego, USA-based Ligand Pharmaceuticals says that it has signed a definitive agreement to sell its oncology product line and the associated assets to Japanese drug major Eisai and its New Jersey, USA, subsidiary Eisai Inc. The sale includes four of Ligand's marketed cancer drugs - ONTAK (denileukin diftitox), Targretin (bexarotene) capsules, Targretin gel and Panretin (alitretinoin) gel.
Under the terms of the asset purchase deal, Ligand will receive cash $205.0 million cash from the Japanese firm, which will assume all future royalty payment obligations for the products. Eisai will gain all rights to the products worldwide, including the related intellectual property and licenses, transfer of product inventory and the assignment of certain agreements, principally patent licenses and supply and distribution agreements.
In addition, USA-based King Pharmaceuticals has entered into a definitive asset purchase and related accord with Ligand to acquire rights to Avinza (morphine sulfate extended release), a once-daily treatment for moderate-to-severe pain in patients who require continuous, around-the-clock opioid therapy for an extended period of time. The consideration for this is $265.0 million for the rights to the drug in the USA, its territories and Canada, and King will also assume a product-related liability owed to a third party totaling $48.0 million, as well as all existing product royalty obligations.
