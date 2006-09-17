Saturday 8 November 2025

Ligand sells oncology line to Eisai and Avinza to King for total $518M

17 September 2006

San Diego, USA-based Ligand Pharmaceuticals says that it has signed a definitive agreement to sell its oncology product line and the associated assets to Japanese drug major Eisai and its New Jersey, USA, subsidiary Eisai Inc. The sale includes four of Ligand's marketed cancer drugs - ONTAK (denileukin diftitox), Targretin (bexarotene) capsules, Targretin gel and Panretin (alitretinoin) gel.

Under the terms of the asset purchase deal, Ligand will receive cash $205.0 million cash from the Japanese firm, which will assume all future royalty payment obligations for the products. Eisai will gain all rights to the products worldwide, including the related intellectual property and licenses, transfer of product inventory and the assignment of certain agreements, principally patent licenses and supply and distribution agreements.

In addition, USA-based King Pharmaceuticals has entered into a definitive asset purchase and related accord with Ligand to acquire rights to Avinza (morphine sulfate extended release), a once-daily treatment for moderate-to-severe pain in patients who require continuous, around-the-clock opioid therapy for an extended period of time. The consideration for this is $265.0 million for the rights to the drug in the USA, its territories and Canada, and King will also assume a product-related liability owed to a third party totaling $48.0 million, as well as all existing product royalty obligations.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MDD approval for Caplyta as adjunctive therapy with antidepressants
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly deal with US govt to expand access to obesity medicines
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze