Ligand to buy down Lilly Ontak royalties

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, which acquired the US rights to the cancer drug Ontak (denileukin diftitox) from Eli Lilly in 1997 in a $67 million cash and stock deal, has now exercised the first option under an accord signed with the latter firm last year to buy down a portion of the royalties payable to the drug major on sales of the drug.
Ligand recorded sales of $34.3 million from Ontak in calendar year 2003 and $25.9 million in the first three quarters of 2004.
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