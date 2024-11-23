Ligand To Submit NDA For Panretin Gel 1Q98

Ligand Pharmaceuticals has observed positive results from a NorthAmerican Phase III trial of topical Panretin Gel (9-cis-retinoic acid) in patients with AIDS-related Kaposi's sarcoma, and says that it plans to file a New Drug Application for the product with the US Food and Drug Administration in the first-quarter of 1998.

In the trial, 35.1% of patients who were treated with the gel experienced a complete or partial response, compared to 17.9% of patients receiving placebo.