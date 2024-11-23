Ligand To Submit NDA For Panretin Gel 1Q98

Ligand Pharmaceuticals has observed positive results from a NorthAmerican Phase III trial of topical Panretin Gel (9-cis-retinoic acid) in patients with AIDS-related Kaposi's sarcoma, and says that it plans to file a New Drug Application for the product with the US Food and Drug Administration in the first-quarter of 1998.
In the trial, 35.1% of patients who were treated with the gel experienced a complete or partial response, compared to 17.9% of patients receiving placebo.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze