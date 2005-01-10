Lilly adds liver warning to Strattera label

The USA's Eli Lilly has added a safety warning, in bold, to the label of Strattera (atomoxetine HCl), the first non-stimulant treatment for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, which states that the drug should be discontinued immediately in patients with jaundice or laboratory evidence of liver injury.
News of the label change, which follows two recently-reported cases of severe liver injury relating to treatment with Stattera, sent the firm's shares down 5.8% to $53.36 on December 17, the day of the announcement.
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