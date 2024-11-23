Lilly Alliance In Cancer Sector

- ILEX Oncology and the US Physician Reliance Network have enteredinto a five-year agreement with Eli Lilly for the clinical development of two unnamed investigational anticancer drugs in Lilly's product pipeline. The Cancer Therapy and Research Center will conduct preclinical and clinical research, while ILEX will act as the contract research organization for Lilly. PRN and CTRC will help design the trials and will serve as study sites.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze