Lilly/Amylin's Byetta cleared in Europe

Eli Lilly and fellow USA-based Amylin Pharmaceuticals say that the European Commission has granted marketing authorization for their co-developed drug Byetta (exenatide) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The companies anticipate launching the agent in Europe in 2007. The first-in-class incretin mimetic is now approved as an adjunctive therapy to improve blood sugar control in patients with type 2 diabetes who have not achieved adequate glycemic control on maximally-tolerated doses of metformin and/or a sulfonylurea, two common oral diabetes medications.
