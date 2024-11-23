Lilly Divests To Pay For McKesson

Eli Lilly is divesting its medical devices unit Ivac for an undisclosed amount. The company is being bought by an investor group. The proceeds from the deal will be used by Lilly to offset costs of its acquisition of PCS Health Systems, which it completed at the end of last month with Lilly agreeing to abide by US Federal Trade Commission restrictions.

Ivac manufactures drug infusion and vital signs equipment. The company's sales last year amounted to around $200 million.