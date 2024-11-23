Lilly Divests To Pay For McKesson

Eli Lilly is divesting its medical devices unit Ivac for an undisclosed amount. The company is being bought by an investor group. The proceeds from the deal will be used by Lilly to offset costs of its acquisition of PCS Health Systems, which it completed at the end of last month with Lilly agreeing to abide by US Federal Trade Commission restrictions.
Ivac manufactures drug infusion and vital signs equipment. The company's sales last year amounted to around $200 million.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze