Lilly granted injunction on document leaks

Jack Weinstein, the Senior Judge of the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York, has granted pharmaceutical major Eli Lilly's request and issued has a permanent injunction against several individuals, including David Egilman - a plaintiff's expert witness in the Zyprexa (olanzapine) product liability law suits - and attorney James Gottstein, who, according to the judge, conspired with journalist Alex Berenson of The New York Times to leak selective confidential Lilly documents to the newspaper, the company announced.

The injunction prohibits Dr Egilman, Mr.Gottstein and eight other individuals from further distributing the documents, and it requires that each return all such materials to the court and any copies of them in their possession.

Robert Armitage, Lilly's senior vice president and general counsel, said: "Lilly is pleased that Judge Weinstein vindicated the rights of Lilly and the needs of those individuals with mental illness, their doctors and their families. This ruling reaffirms the validity of the protective order so that litigation can proceed in a fair and lawful manner, but it will also help ensure vulnerable patients will not be deterred from treatment based on misleading and inaccurate information."