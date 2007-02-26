Lilly granted injunction on document leaks

Jack Weinstein, the Senior Judge of the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York, has granted pharmaceutical major Eli Lilly's request and issued has a permanent injunction against several individuals, including David Egilman - a plaintiff's expert witness in the Zyprexa (olanzapine) product liability law suits - and attorney James Gottstein, who, according to the judge, conspired with journalist Alex Berenson of The New York Times to leak selective confidential Lilly documents to the newspaper, the company announced.
The injunction prohibits Dr Egilman, Mr.Gottstein and eight other individuals from further distributing the documents, and it requires that each return all such materials to the court and any copies of them in their possession.
Robert Armitage, Lilly's senior vice president and general counsel, said: "Lilly is pleased that Judge Weinstein vindicated the rights of Lilly and the needs of those individuals with mental illness, their doctors and their families. This ruling reaffirms the validity of the protective order so that litigation can proceed in a fair and lawful manner, but it will also help ensure vulnerable patients will not be deterred from treatment based on misleading and inaccurate information."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze