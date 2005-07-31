Lilly ICOS slashes loss

The Eli Lilly and ICOS joint venture Lilly ICOS saw its second-quarter 2005 net loss fall dramatically to $1.7 million versus $70.5 million for the year-ago period, as global sales of the erectile dysfunction drug Cialis (tadalafil) leapt 39% to $190.9 million. The narrowed loss was also due to heavily-decreased expenses in the quarter, the firm noted.
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