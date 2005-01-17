Lilly launches corrective outreach program for Prozac

US pharmaceutical major Eli Lilly says that it plans to correct inaccurate statements relating to its blockbuster antidepressant Prozac (fluoxetine) that have been circulating in the news media and are based on a collection of random papers anonymously sent to the British Medical Journal (Marketletter January 3 & 10). Lilly has posted a detailed explanation of those papers in question on its web site and has published an open letter to patients in leading US newspapers to state its case.

"While it is important that we correct false assertions about how Lilly manages its data, it is even more important to set the record straight for patients who rely on our medicines for their daily well-being," said Sidney Taurel, the firm's chief executive officer. "It is simply wrong to suggest that information on Prozac was ever missing or that important research data on the benefits and possible side effects of the drug were not available to doctors and regulators," he added.