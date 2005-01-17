Lilly launches corrective outreach program for Prozac

US pharmaceutical major Eli Lilly says that it plans to correct inaccurate statements relating to its blockbuster antidepressant Prozac (fluoxetine) that have been circulating in the news media and are based on a collection of random papers anonymously sent to the British Medical Journal (Marketletter January 3 & 10). Lilly has posted a detailed explanation of those papers in question on its web site and has published an open letter to patients in leading US newspapers to state its case.
"While it is important that we correct false assertions about how Lilly manages its data, it is even more important to set the record straight for patients who rely on our medicines for their daily well-being," said Sidney Taurel, the firm's chief executive officer. "It is simply wrong to suggest that information on Prozac was ever missing or that important research data on the benefits and possible side effects of the drug were not available to doctors and regulators," he added.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze