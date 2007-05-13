Lilly launches diabetes drug Byetta in the UK

USA-based drug major Eli Lilly says that the type 2 diabetes treatment Byetta (exenatide), co-developed with fellow US firm Amylin, is now available to patients in the UK. The drug, which is a synthetic version of a chemical found in the saliva of the North American Gila monster lizard, belongs to a new class of medicines called incretin mimetics.
Researchers who first isolated a compound called exendin-42 in lizard saliva found that it functioned like the human hormone glucagon-like-peptide-1 by stimulating pancreatic beta cells to produce insulin in response to elevated blood sugar. Subsequent research led the firms to develop a synthetic injectable-version of the molecule, designed to treat type 2 diabetes.
Byetta was cleared by the Food and Drug Administration in April 2005, followed by the European Medicines Agency (EMEA), which approved the product late last year (Marketletter November 27, 2006).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze