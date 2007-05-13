Lilly launches diabetes drug Byetta in the UK

USA-based drug major Eli Lilly says that the type 2 diabetes treatment Byetta (exenatide), co-developed with fellow US firm Amylin, is now available to patients in the UK. The drug, which is a synthetic version of a chemical found in the saliva of the North American Gila monster lizard, belongs to a new class of medicines called incretin mimetics.

Researchers who first isolated a compound called exendin-42 in lizard saliva found that it functioned like the human hormone glucagon-like-peptide-1 by stimulating pancreatic beta cells to produce insulin in response to elevated blood sugar. Subsequent research led the firms to develop a synthetic injectable-version of the molecule, designed to treat type 2 diabetes.

Byetta was cleared by the Food and Drug Administration in April 2005, followed by the European Medicines Agency (EMEA), which approved the product late last year (Marketletter November 27, 2006).