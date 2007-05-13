Sunday 26 October 2025

Lilly launches diabetes drug Byetta in the UK

13 May 2007

USA-based drug major Eli Lilly says that the type 2 diabetes treatment Byetta (exenatide), co-developed with fellow US firm Amylin, is now available to patients in the UK. The drug, which is a synthetic version of a chemical found in the saliva of the North American Gila monster lizard, belongs to a new class of medicines called incretin mimetics.

Researchers who first isolated a compound called exendin-42 in lizard saliva found that it functioned like the human hormone glucagon-like-peptide-1 by stimulating pancreatic beta cells to produce insulin in response to elevated blood sugar. Subsequent research led the firms to develop a synthetic injectable-version of the molecule, designed to treat type 2 diabetes.

Byetta was cleared by the Food and Drug Administration in April 2005, followed by the European Medicines Agency (EMEA), which approved the product late last year (Marketletter November 27, 2006).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to October 24
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to October 24
26 October 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly to expand gene therapy portfolio with buy of Adverum
25 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
Cipla and Eli Lilly partner to launch tirzepatide as Yurpeak in India
25 October 2025
Biotechnology
MHRA approves Alhemo to prevent or reduce bleeding episode frequency
25 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA shuts down illegal weight loss jab factory in record seizure
24 October 2025
Biotechnology
New EC approval for J&J’s Tremfya scores a first
24 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
NICE backs Bayer’s Nubeqa for prostate cancer
24 October 2025

Company Spotlight

Summit Therapeutics
A UK-based, clinical-stage drug discovery and development company.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze