Lilly Launches Zyprexa In Its First Markets

Eli Lilly has launched its new "pluripotent" atypical antipsychotic Zyprexa (olanzapine) in the UK and the USA, following US and European Union approvals of the product (Marketletter October 7). Zyprexa will also be officially listed in Germany on November 1, and pricing negotiations are ongoing or scheduled in other EU countries.

Lilly is now leading the pack amongst the newer atypical drugs in its bid to capture a chunk of the schizophrenia market, currently dominated (in value terms) by Janssen's risperidone (which made sales of $480 million in 1995) and Sandoz' clozapine, which had sales worth around $400 million, despite being reserved for second- or third-line use on safety grounds. Nevertheless, the lion's share of the market is made up mainly of cheap, older drugs, notably haloperidol and chlorpromazine.

Lilly is stressing the tolerability of the drug, particularly with regard to its extrapyramidal side effect-sparing properties, and its activity in some of the negative aspects of schizophrenia, eg depression.