Lilly Licenses Raloxifene To Chugai

Eli Lilly has licensed its estrogen receptor modulator, raloxifene, to Chugai for codevelopment and comarketing in the Japanese market. The drug is currently being developed for osteoporosis. Under the terms of the agreement, Lilly gets milestone and signing payments from Chugai, and both firms will share the development costs. Once approved, both companies will sell the drug, with Chugai earning performance-related payments based on net sales of raloxifene in Japan.