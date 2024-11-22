Lilly Licenses Raloxifene To Chugai

Eli Lilly has licensed its estrogen receptor modulator, raloxifene, to Chugai for codevelopment and comarketing in the Japanese market. The drug is currently being developed for osteoporosis. Under the terms of the agreement, Lilly gets milestone and signing payments from Chugai, and both firms will share the development costs. Once approved, both companies will sell the drug, with Chugai earning performance-related payments based on net sales of raloxifene in Japan.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze