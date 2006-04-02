Saturday 8 November 2025

Lilly OKs capreomycin making in China via Hisun as part of TB fight

2 April 2006

US drug major Eli Lilly, as part of World TB Day 2006, has said that the capreomycin active pharmaceutical ingredient validation at Hisun Pharmaceutical, one of China's top drugmakers, has been successfully completed, and all relevant quality and processing parameters there have met Lilly's standards. This concludes the first phase of the technology transfer of the capreomycin manufacturing process to Hisun and indicates that the latter firm is fully ready for the global fight against multi-drug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB).

Capreomycin is one of the two effective antibiotics that were both developed and produced by Lilly. The transfer of the capreomycin technology is part of Lilly's global initiative on MDR-TB. With the growing threat of this disease, especially in the developing countries, Lilly committed $70.0 million in June 2003 to a ground-breaking global partnership to fight the disease, which it says is the largest philanthropic project in the company's 130 year history and also the biggest in the global TB field, thus far. Bringing together public and private organizations including the World Health Organization, the program strives to increase the supply of effective and affordable medicine for poor patients and to provide training in the prevention, treatment and surveillance of MDR-TB.

As part of the global initiative, Lilly transfers the technology of its two products, capreomycin and cycloserine, to qualified manufacturers in TB high-burden countries. As a leading pharmaceutical company, Hisun is the only Chinese pharmaceutical company that has accepted the technology transfer, which will effectively increase global supplies at a lower cost, notes the US firm.

