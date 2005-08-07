Lilly relaunches French injectables operation

US drug major Eli Lilly has relaunched its French injectables operation in Alsace after a major refurbishment and reorganization of the plant at Fegersheim. The company first established a business in Alsace in 1967; it now produces 160 million units a year with turnover of over 1.0 billion euros ($1.22 billion), exporting 92%.
