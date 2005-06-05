Lilly's Cymbalta: strong performance in elderly

US drug major Eli Lilly says that its antidepressant Cymbalta (duloxetine) significantly reduces anxiety symptoms in elderly patients with depression versus those treated with a sugar pill.

In an eight-week study, 311 patients aged 65 and older with major depression took 60mg of the drug once-daily, and reported improvement in symptoms of psychic anxiety such as worry, ability to concentrate, tension and irritability, compared to placebo (mean change 6.2 versus 0.18), as measured by the psychic anxiety question on the Hamilton Depression Scale. Cymbalta also significantly reduced the physical symptoms associated with anxiety vs placebo, with a mean change of 1.88 vs 0.99.