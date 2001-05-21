Saturday 3 May 2025

Lilly's Gemzar as a breast cancer treatment

21 May 2001

Eli Lilly's Gemzar (gemcitabine) has been found in two Phase II clinicaltrials of women with previously-treated refractory metastatic breast cancer to be associated with a high level of activity and an acceptable toxicity profile, both alone and in combination with Aventis' Taxotere (docetaxel). Based on these findings, Lilly will continue to evaluate Gemzar as a single-agent therapy and in combination with multiple agents for this indication.

