Thursday 25 September 2025

Lilly's Humalog Mix25 Cleared In EU

24 December 1998

Eli Lilly has been granted approval by the European Commission to marketa new formulation of its rapidly-acting insulin product Humalog (insulin lispro) which can be given in a simple, twice-daily regimen. Humalog Mix25 combines insulin lispro with intermediate-acting neutral protamine lispro and, unlike other premixed insulin formulations, can be injected within 15 minutes before the start of a meal.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Cancer leadership requires more than science
Pharmaceutical
Cancer leadership requires more than science
25 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Gossamer Bio granted option to acquire Respira
25 September 2025
Biotechnology
AL-S Pharma names Angela Genge CMO
25 September 2025
Biotechnology
Evaxion out-licenses vaccine candidate EVX-B3 to MSD
25 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Merck KGaA CEO succession plan
25 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
GlobalData claims 85% accuracy in AI-driven approval forecasting
25 September 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna opens UK manufacturing and R&D facility
25 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze