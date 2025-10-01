Wednesday 1 October 2025

Lilly's Humatrope For Turner Syndrome

23 December 1996

Eli Lilly's Humatrope (somatrophin [rDNA origin] for injection) has been recommended for approval by the Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee of the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of short stature associated with Turner Syndrome in females.

Positive Trial Data Interim data from clinical studies with Humatrope in females with Turners Syndrome, demonstrates that patients treated with the growth hormone from the age of 11 to the ages of 15 or 16 gained, on average, an additional 5.4cm in height compared to patients who were not treated with the drug.

Humatrope has been in use since 1987, when it was approved for children who do not produce enough human growth hormone. In August this year, the drug was also approved for use in treating Somatropin Deficiency Syndrome in adults, the first therapy to be approved for this indication. Humatrope has already received marketing clearance in over 30 countries for the treatment of Turner Syndrome.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

HHS warns of major furloughs as shutdown threat looms
Pharmaceutical
HHS warns of major furloughs as shutdown threat looms
30 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Full-Life raises $77 million to boost radiopharma pipeline
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
AnaptysBio rises on plans to split company
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
Elahere UK list price should match USA or it won’t be launched, AbbVie warns
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
Star Therapeutics announces $125 million Series D financing
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
New investors for Biomunex Pharmaceuticals
30 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enanta up 92% as zelicapavir’s RSV journey goes on
30 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze