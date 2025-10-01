Lilly's Humatrope For Turner Syndrome

Eli Lilly's Humatrope (somatrophin [rDNA origin] for injection) has been recommended for approval by the Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee of the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of short stature associated with Turner Syndrome in females.

Positive Trial Data Interim data from clinical studies with Humatrope in females with Turners Syndrome, demonstrates that patients treated with the growth hormone from the age of 11 to the ages of 15 or 16 gained, on average, an additional 5.4cm in height compared to patients who were not treated with the drug.

Humatrope has been in use since 1987, when it was approved for children who do not produce enough human growth hormone. In August this year, the drug was also approved for use in treating Somatropin Deficiency Syndrome in adults, the first therapy to be approved for this indication. Humatrope has already received marketing clearance in over 30 countries for the treatment of Turner Syndrome.