Lilly's Humatrope For Turner Syndrome

Eli Lilly's Humatrope (somatrophin [rDNA origin] for injection) has been recommended for approval by the Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee of the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of short stature associated with Turner Syndrome in females.
Positive Trial Data Interim data from clinical studies with Humatrope in females with Turners Syndrome, demonstrates that patients treated with the growth hormone from the age of 11 to the ages of 15 or 16 gained, on average, an additional 5.4cm in height compared to patients who were not treated with the drug.
Humatrope has been in use since 1987, when it was approved for children who do not produce enough human growth hormone. In August this year, the drug was also approved for use in treating Somatropin Deficiency Syndrome in adults, the first therapy to be approved for this indication. Humatrope has already received marketing clearance in over 30 countries for the treatment of Turner Syndrome.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze