Lilly Submits Olanzapine For Approval Worldwide

Eli Lilly has filed product license applications with the US Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Evaluation Agency for its new antipsychotic drug Zyprex (olanzapine). The company is seeking to market the drug for the treatment of schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders.

Phase II studies of the new atypical antipsychotic agent have suggested that it may prove to have efficacy in treating both the positive and negative symptoms of schizophrenia (Marketletter July 18, 1994). Results of Phase III trials, which formed the basis of the license applications, will be presented at the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology meeting to be held in Puerto Rico on December 11-15.

Olanzapine belongs to a class of molecules known as the thienobenzodiazepines, according to Lilly. In vitro studies have shown that the compound has high affinity for dopamine D1, D2, D4, 5-HT1C, 5-HT2, muscarinic, alpha-adrenergic and histaminic receptors, while in vivo work suggests a potent antipsychotic action with low tendency to produce extrapyramidal side effects. The Phase II study presented last year tested placebo, olanzapine low-dose range (2.5-7.5mg), olanzapine medium-dose range (7.5-12.5mg), olanzapine high-dose range (12.5-17.5 mg) or 10-20mg haloperidol in over 300 patients.