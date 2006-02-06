Lilly swings to 4th-qtr 2005 profit

US drug major Eli Lilly has reported fourth-quarter 2005 net income of $700.6 million, beating Wall Street expectations. Earnings per share reached $0.64 versus no earnings in the comparable period of the previous year, which was impacted by tax expenses on the repatriation of overseas income as well as restructuring charges (Marketletter October 31, 2005).

Assuming stock option expensing in 2004 and excluding certain charges in 2005 and 2004, net income and earnings per share grew 15% and 16%, respectively, to $871.6 million and $0.80, while analysts polled by Reuters estimates had predicted EPS of $0.70.

Newer products boost sales