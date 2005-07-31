Lilly swings to loss in 2nd qtr on settlement

US drug major Eli Lilly saw its performance for the second quarter of 2005 swing to a loss, as a modest rise in sales was not enough to counter the impact of its legal settlement regarding its top-selling antipsychotic Zyprexa (olanzapine).
The group posted a loss of $252.0 million, or $0.23 per share, for the period, compared to a gain of $656.9 million, or $0.60 a share, recorded for the year-earlier quarter. Excluding pretax settlement charges of $1.07 billion, the company's earnings would have reached $728.0 million, or $0.67 a share, falling in line with Wall Street's forecast, notes the Associated Press.
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