Lilly swings to loss in 2nd qtr on settlement

US drug major Eli Lilly saw its performance for the second quarter of 2005 swing to a loss, as a modest rise in sales was not enough to counter the impact of its legal settlement regarding its top-selling antipsychotic Zyprexa (olanzapine).

The group posted a loss of $252.0 million, or $0.23 per share, for the period, compared to a gain of $656.9 million, or $0.60 a share, recorded for the year-earlier quarter. Excluding pretax settlement charges of $1.07 billion, the company's earnings would have reached $728.0 million, or $0.67 a share, falling in line with Wall Street's forecast, notes the Associated Press.