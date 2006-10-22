Lilly to buy ICOS for $2.1B, $32 per share

Drug major Eli Lilly has signed a definitive agreement to buy fellow USA-based ICOS Corp in a $2.1 billion all-cash transaction. Under the terms of the agreement, Lilly will acquire all outstanding common stock of the Bothell, Washington-based drugmaker at a price of $32 per share.
The transaction is expected to close by early 2007 subject to the usual closing conditions. As part of the deal, Lilly will incur a one-time charge to earnings for acquired in-process R&D, but cannot estimate what that will be, adding that the acquisition will be accretive to earnings from 2008.
Since 1998, the two companies have been partners in a joint venture that manufactures, markets and sells Cialis (tadalafil), an oral PDE-5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction launched in 2003, which is a sales leader in some countries controlling over 25% of the US ED market.
