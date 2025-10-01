Lilly To Strengthen Belgian R&D Activities

Eli Lilly says it plans to invest at least 160 million Belgian francs ($5.3 million) this year in its Belgian R&D facility, and will build new offices and laboratories there.

Located in Mont-Saint Guilbert, the Belgian center specializes in toxicology, metabology, pharmaceutical and chemical developments and laboratory research. It represents 15% of the group's worldwide R&D capacity. The unit also makes schizophrenia and osteoporosis drugs. Francis Denis, controller of Eli Lilly Benelux, says the level of investment may well be much higher, and could reach 220 million Belgian francs.