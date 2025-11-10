Lilly Withdraws Lovan Approval Application

Eli Lilly has withdrawn its New Drug Application in the USA for Lovan (high-dose Prozac fluoxetine ) for the treatment of obesity. However, the FDA has deemed that lower-dose Prozac is approvable for the treatment of bulimia.

The company said that its decision was made following the agency's recent proposal of new criteria for approval of obesity treatments. The draft guidelines drawn up by the FDA state that drugs for obesity "should be shown to maintain weight reduction and the alteration of a primary endpoint for at least two years."

The agency's proposed new guidelines will be discussed at an FDA advisory committee hearing on obesity in 1995. At the hearing, the North American Association for the Study of Obesity is expected to present its own suggested guidelines for evaluating obesity medication. Based on the outcome of these discussions, the company said that it will consider whether or not to resubmit its Lovan application to the FDA or to develop and refile additional data and analyses in support of Lovan.