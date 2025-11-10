Lindane-Based Products Attacked By US Consumer Group

The Public Citizen's Health Research Group has asked the US Food and Drug Administration to ban all prescription products containing lindane, an insecticide used to treat scabies and lice, because of serious adverse reactions which have been linked to the drug's use. Convulsive episodes and blood disorders have been linked to lindane exposure.

In a petition to FDA Commissioner David Kessler, HRG director Sidney Wolfe noted that the Environmental Protection Agency restricts the use of lindane, and 20 states have banned its use indoors (generally for woodworm infestation etc), but the FDA "still allows millions of American consumers to rub this toxin into their scalps, where it can be readily absorbed into the body." More than two million prescriptions for the 11 products containing lindane were filled in 1992, and Dr Wolfe noted that there were 162 reports of adverse events, including six deaths (two of them children).

The World Health Organization recommends against the use of lindane-based products, and leading manufacturers stopped making them years ago. However, generic manufacturers subsequently stepped in and captured the market. Safer products, based on permethrin, are available over-the-counter and are safer and more effective than those containing lindane, said Dr Wolfe.