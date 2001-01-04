LION Bio to acquire Trega

LION Bioscience of Germany has signed an agreement to acquire 100% ofthe equity of Trega Biosciences, located in San Diego, USA. The stock deal values Trega at around $35 million, or $1.35 per share, though the final exchange ratio will depend on factors such as the closing price of LION's American Depositary Shares over a 10-day trading period. The German firm said that the purchase of Trega will enhance its position as a leading provider of data analysis for the life sciences industry.